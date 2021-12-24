Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

LULU stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.56. 906,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.00. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.