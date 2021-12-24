Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,591. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 310,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,092. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.