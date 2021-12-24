Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,847 shares of company stock valued at $26,742,508 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.69. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

