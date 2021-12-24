Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.88. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

