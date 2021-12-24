Brokerages Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $2.34 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $8.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $8.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Several brokerages have commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.55. 725,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. AppHarvest has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after buying an additional 935,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after buying an additional 360,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 2,121,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 1,122,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,468,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,497,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

