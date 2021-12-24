Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 236.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 410,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $550,515 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.