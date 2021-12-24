Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,584. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

