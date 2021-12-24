Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.48. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

