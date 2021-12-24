Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce sales of $464.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $458.10 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.09. 253,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,355. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $122.15 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.