Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to report sales of $41.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.63 million and the lowest is $39.88 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $128.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.13 million to $130.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.