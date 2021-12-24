Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.