Brokerages Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 276.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. 467,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

