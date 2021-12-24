British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $511.92

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.92 ($6.76) and traded as high as GBX 527.02 ($6.96). British Land shares last traded at GBX 523 ($6.91), with a volume of 687,230 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.16) to GBX 650 ($8.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.11).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 511.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.03%.

In related news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,556.98). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($185,051.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,338.

British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

