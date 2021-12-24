British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.80) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,522.90 ($46.54).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,745.50 ($36.27) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,613.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,680.02. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

