Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $411.32 million, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $396,406.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 154,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,446. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

