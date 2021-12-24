Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Hits $70.23 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $70.23 million and $4.53 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

