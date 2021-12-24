Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,901.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,749.64. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

