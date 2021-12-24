Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $2,217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $10,201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

