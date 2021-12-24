Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.03 ($0.04). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 3.03 ($0.04), with a volume of 12,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.85.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

