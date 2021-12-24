Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $550,340. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

