Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,313,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 103,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.