BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $9.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BM Technologies by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104,274 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BM Technologies by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

