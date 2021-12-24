Blake Borgeson Sells 9,625 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $180,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00.

RXRX stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.