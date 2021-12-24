Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.12. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 7,118 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

