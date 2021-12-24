Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.41

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $16.90. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 35,184 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 380,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

