BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

BL opened at $103.92 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.16 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,606,403. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.