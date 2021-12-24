BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells $32,371.86 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80.

On Saturday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $7,760,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 27.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackBerry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 20.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in BlackBerry by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

