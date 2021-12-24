BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.25 on Friday. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO John M. Suzuki purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of BK Technologies worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.