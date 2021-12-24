BitWhite (BTW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $166,302.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $125,835.80 and approximately $166,302.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

