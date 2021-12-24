BitSend Market Capitalization Achieves $63,714.77 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $63,714.77 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.00297104 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003694 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,002,871 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

