Bitcoin SV Price Tops $129.70 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $129.70 or 0.00253444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $526.80 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,175.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.04 or 0.00893082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00023729 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003065 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,932,570 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

