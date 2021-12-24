BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.