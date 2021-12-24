Binance Coin Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $548.89 or 0.01068383 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $91.56 billion and $1.86 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
