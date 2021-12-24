BIDR (BIDR) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $24.53 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.88 or 0.07942786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.21 or 1.00163762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars.

