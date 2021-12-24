Bfsg LLC Sells 839 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital comprises about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

