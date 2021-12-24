Bfsg LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 223,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

