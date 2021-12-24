Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $99.53 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

