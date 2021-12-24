Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,633 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

