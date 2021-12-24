Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $23,454,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,901.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2,749.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

