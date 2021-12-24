Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

