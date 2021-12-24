Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Garmin by 46.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

