Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

