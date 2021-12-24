Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

BKH opened at $68.69 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

