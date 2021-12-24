Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 361 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

