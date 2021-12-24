Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

