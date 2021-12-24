Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $256,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after buying an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $62.46 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

