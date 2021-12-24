Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $103.60 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

