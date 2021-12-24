Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 7,613 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

