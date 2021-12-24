Bender Robert & Associates Sells 4,468 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $223.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

