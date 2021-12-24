Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.